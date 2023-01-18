Menu
Annual house price decline in December steady at 13.7%, sales down 39%

Staff reporters
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
House prices fell another 1.7% in the month of December 2022 from November but the annual decline of 13.7% in December was unchanged from November, according to the Real Estate Institute’s national house price index.Perhaps a better gauge of how depressed the housing market was at the end of 2022 is that sales in December were down 39% compared with a year earlier, following November’s 36.1% annual volume decline – prices peaked in November 2021.In the regions, Wellington led the price declines, down 21.6% from December 2021,...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Tax the latest foil to Foundation Life’s exit

Foundation Life has spent longer trying to sell its business than running it.

Paul McBeth 6:00am
Technology

HealthNow rides fundraise wave into choppy US waters

With its latest fundraising round a third full, the startup is hoping to be the next NZ company to make it big in the US.

Ben Moore 5:00am