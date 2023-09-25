Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

ANZ hikes house price growth forecast

ANZ hikes house price growth forecast
ANZ has lifted its forecast for house price growth over the second half of this year. (Image: ANZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
The housing market may have turned a corner, but ANZ is warning homeowners and investors to be careful what they wish for.In its monthly property focus report, released on Monday, the bank said it had revised its house price forecast upwards and was now predicting a 4% increase over the second half of this year.It follows sustained month-on-month increases, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).The property focus report said August figures from the REINZ index showed a 0.7% seasonally adjusted increase on the p...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead
Politics charts

Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead

Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
Markets

NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off

Synlait Milk disclosed a challenging fiscal year but the stock still edged up today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off
Primary Sector

Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

The stock last traded up 0.8% at $1.29. 

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss