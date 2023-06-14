Menu
Asking prices down almost $100k, but flickers of life return

First-home buyers also heading back to auction rooms. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Real estate asking prices are down on average by $99,500 on last May, but there are signs that life is returning to the market for the first time in two years.Latest data from property auction site Trade Me showed an average national asking price of $850,150 last month which, while down 10.5% year-on-year, reflects a “levelling out” from the 10.9% falls across the prior two months.Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the slower pace of decline, alongside the seeming end of interest rate rises, gives some promise that bu...
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Cabinet paves the way for proposed Ruapehu owners
Property

Cabinet has smoothed the way for two approved private bidders to take over ski operations at Mt Ruapehu, agreeing to write off prior government debts if the deal goes ahead and providing assurance the costs of removing "redundant" infrastructure will be covered if needed.This fol...

Staff reporters 12 Jun 2023
Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals
Property

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 12 Jun 2023
Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jun 2023
Sudima will anchor new $200m Wanaka resort
Property

A 132-room hotel will be the focal point of the proposed resort complex. 

Brent Melville 09 Jun 2023