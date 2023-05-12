Menu
Auckland 'bed tax' on hotels is valid, supreme court rules

Hotels like Auckland's JW Marriott, owned by CP Hotels, will be on the hook again for millions. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 12 May 2023
The supreme court has ruled that Auckland’s contentious accommodation provider targeted rate on hotels will stand as a valid tax, potentially opening the door to similar ‘bed taxes’ being levied by other municipal authorities across New Zealand.The judgment follows civil appeals against the “unfair” bed tax by hotel owners CP Group, NZ stock exchange-listed Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, MLC Scenic and T&T Clarry’s Holdings, dating back to 2018. A legacy of Phil Goff’s tenure as mayor, the...
