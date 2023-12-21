Menu
Auckland bribery and corruption case revealed

The hearing was held in the Auckland district court.
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
A manager allegedly deceived a council-controlled organisation and district health board, and “embedded” his associate in those public agencies.Three people have been charged in a bribery and corruption case involving payments allegedly made in Auckland public sector projects, the New Zealand Herald reported.The projects included waterproofing and seismic assessments.Some alleged payments related to jobs and projects for the Counties Manukau District Health Board and Regional Facilities Auckland.All three defendants were granted int...
TVNZ appoints first female CEO
TVNZ appoints first female CEO

The public broadcaster has ended its eight-month search for a new boss.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
'A number of' ELE's staff already found new employment, receivers say

The group relies on the migrant workforce.

Riley Kennedy 1:22pm
'A number of' ELE's staff already found new employment, receivers say
Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules

The company has been called out for sitting on material information.

Staff reporters 10:41am
Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules