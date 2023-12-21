Menu
Auckland accountant given home detention for wage subsidy fraud

Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
An Auckland accountant has been sentenced to eight months home detention in the Auckland district court after attempting to defraud the covid wage subsidy scheme of more than $68,000.Brett William Knock made 12 fraudulent applications on behalf of several companies between March 28 and May 8, 2020. Eight were successful, paying $40,629 in total. Knock made another four unsuccessful applications worth $28,000.He was sentenced on Dec 19, after earlier admitting 10 charges of dishonestly taking or using a document.Nine of the applications wer...
TVNZ appoints first female CEO
Media

The public broadcaster has ended its eight-month search for a new boss.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
Law & Regulation

'A number of' ELE's staff already found new employment, receivers say

The group relies on the migrant workforce.

Riley Kennedy 1:22pm
Markets

Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules

The company has been called out for sitting on material information.

Staff reporters 10:41am
