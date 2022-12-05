Auckland home sellers losing at $14,500 a month

Peter Thompson: Barfoot & Thompson is sitting with more than 5,000 homes on its books. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Last month proved to be the quietest month for the Auckland real estate market for any November in 12 years, slowed by escalating interest rates and consumer uncertainty.The city's biggest realtor, Barfoot & Thompson, reported that median sales prices were at $1.07 million for the month, down 2.2% on the past quarter's median price of $1.09m.The decline is stark, however, when compared to the median of $1.24m being achieved last November in the city, which reflected a 12-month decline of $175,000 per sale, or an average of $14,580-a...