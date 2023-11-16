Menu
Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%

NZ's biggest city leads the housing bounce-back. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Sales bounced 20% to 1,954 in Auckland’s resurgent real estate market last month, helping pull up the national count to 5,619 sales, up 8% on last October.That’s while the number of properties on the market ticked up 8.6% on the prior month to a total listed inventory of 25,602, with 9,529 new listings hitting the market during the month, Real Estate Institute (REINZ) data shows. Northland and Southland book-ended the biggest increases in listed inventory, up 36.1% and 29.6% respectively on last year, while days...
