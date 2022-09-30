See full details
Auckland property group Du Val aims for Singapore IPO

Kenyon Clarke: Du Val will live up to its commitment to the Blues. (Image: Du Val)
Property developer Du Val Group is dressing itself for an initial public offer on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as it looks to global expansion and to tap into east Asian investor firepower. The listed entity will also seek a secondary, or foreign-exempt listing on the New Zealand Stock Exchange within the next few years.The privately owned firm has a portfolio of nine large-scale apartment developments in south Auckland with an estimated book value of $750 million. Its completed developments include the $80m, 101-unit Rātā Terraces in...

Law & Regulation
Insurer AIA ordered to pay $700k penalty
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

The FMA’s head of enforcement, Margot Gatland, says the regulator is sending a message to the industry that even inadvertent and self-reported issues can result in enforcement. 

Media
AMC launches NZ streaming service
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

The US group behind blockbuster shows The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul has gone live today with its NZ streaming service, taking on Disney, Netflix, and Sky’s Neon for viewers.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Sept 30, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

