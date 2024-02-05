Menu
Central Otago Lakes homes at a $565,000 premium to Auckland

Queenstown is well ahead of national house price average. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
New real estate listings climbed 10.5% nationally last month, while the Central Otago Lakes district put more daylight between it and Auckland, hitting an average asking price of $1.62 million. Listings site realestate.co.nz reported 7,347 new property listings across the board in January, with a 22.4% increase in Auckland listings to 2,461.  The biggest jump in homes headed to market was in Wairarapa, which had a 42.9% jump to 110, while Coromandel's 139 listings were a 26.4% year-on-year increase.Although the number of...
