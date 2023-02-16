Menu
Chris Lee & Partners to bid $5.15 in Ryman bookbuild

(Image: Ryman Healthcare)
Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Chris Lee & Partners will pay a premium to pick up Ryman Healthcare shares in the retirement village operator and developer’s $902 million capital raising.The Kāpiti-based financial services firm said in a note to clients that it had been invited to participate in the institutional bookbuild, where the entitlements of ineligible institutional investors would be sold. Chris Lee & Partners would offer $5.15 a share – a premium to the $5 price – to increase its chance of gaining shares. Bids in the bookbuild for instituti...
Technology

Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Two weeks into the job, Ginny Andersen is facing a major communications crisis.

Ben Moore 1:55pm
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 1:15pm
Politics

Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

The Water Users Group is suing the crown over three waters legal advice on co-governance it says was unlawful.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm