Cogs for Auckland's changed skyline put in place seven years ago

51 Albert Street will house a hotel and luxury apartments. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Pam Ford, one of a handful of invited guests to the "topping out" ceremony at Auckland's 51 Albert Street, readily admits to being “slightly terrified” heading to the top floor in the building’s external hoist.The event was hosted by Australian developer Ninety-Four Feet and builder Icon Construction last week to mark the placement of the final beam at the high point of the 41-storey tower, after a more than two-year construction process.Ford, the director of investment and industry at city development agenc...
The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service
Finance

David Chaplin: The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

Sector’s profitability squeezed by tighter monetary policy but total assets still grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
