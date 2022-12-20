Menu
ComCom sues Tauranga Mitre 10 operator over land covenant

Staff reporters
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
The Commerce Commission said it has filed proceedings in the Wellington high court against a Mitre 10 operator over a land covenant that it said was intended to substantially lessen competition.NGB Properties is a sister company of Juted Holdings, which is a Mitre 10 operator of the Mitre 10 Mega store in Tauranga.“The commission alleges NGB acquired a property in central Tauranga and placed a covenant on it that would have prevented a hardware store from being built on the property,” the regulator said.“The commission alleges...
Markets Free market close

Sad Santa? Christmas rally looking less and less likely for NZ market

Five days to go and a Christmas rally is nowhere in sight.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Finance

BNZ vs Kerr's Pyne Holding trial set for May 2024

The company's receivers started the proceedings in January this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Infrastructure

$212m of claims for Christchurch anchor project

Australian company CPB Contractors lodged claims worth $212m for a Christchurch pool complex.

Oliver Lewis 11:30am