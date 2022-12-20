Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

EA move should lower consumer power bills

Staff reporters
Tue, 20 Dec 2022
The Electricity Authority (EA) said it will remove the requirement for distributors to make avoided cost of transmission (ACOT) payments to certain pre-2017 distributed generators, which it said will ultimately lower consumer power bills.“The current regime of ACOT payments is costly, poorly targeted and inefficient,” said Tim Sparks, the director of network pricing. “Importantly, costs to consumers in many regions will be reduced with the removal of ACOT payments."The EA said it did not accept arguments from some submitt...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Ian Powell: A new health system can't fix what's broken in society

The core issues that will improve health outcomes for Māori have to be fixed by the government, not the health service.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Energy

Contact Energy to set its first net-zero targets

New ideas will solve peak generation – just don’t mention Lake Onslow.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am