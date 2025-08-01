- Which is the only US state not to have a straight line in its borders?
- What is cryophobia the fear of?
- Which breed of dog has breeds called Welsh, Scottish and Irish?
- Which boxer had the nickname "The Dark Destroyer"?
- In cricket, how many runs is a double-nelson?
- Who wrote The Wind In The Willows?
- Which British prime minister resigned because of the Suez crisis?
- Who directed the film Full Metal Jacket?
- Who duetted with Michael Jackson on The Girl Is Mine?
- What was the first machine to use electricity to send messages?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Hawaii; 2. The cold; 3. Terrier; 4. Nigel Benn; 5. 222; 6. Kenneth Grahame; 7. Anthony Eden; 8. Stanley Kubrick; 9. Paul McCartney; 10. The telegraph.
If you have any feedback regarding our new quiz, please send it to [email protected].