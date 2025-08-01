Who directed the film Full Metal Jacket (pictured)? (Image: Getty)

Which is the only US state not to have a straight line in its borders? What is cryophobia the fear of? Which breed of dog has breeds called Welsh, Scottish and Irish? Which boxer had the nickname "The Dark Destroyer"? In cricket, how many runs is a double-nelson? Who wrote The Wind In The Willows? Which British prime minister resigned because of the Suez crisis? Who directed the film Full Metal Jacket? Who duetted with Michael Jackson on The Girl Is Mine? What was the first machine to use electricity to send messages?

















































Scroll down for the answers:

































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Hawaii; 2. The cold; 3. Terrier; 4. Nigel Benn; 5. 222; 6. Kenneth Grahame; 7. Anthony Eden; 8. Stanley Kubrick; 9. Paul McCartney; 10. The telegraph.

