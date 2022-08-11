See full details
Property
CP Hotels brings Ennismore hotels to Auckland, Queenstown

Brent Melville
Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Gaurav Bhushan says the lifestyle segment is bouncing back from the pandemic more quickly than traditional hotels (Image: CP Hotels)
The Pandey family’s CP Group (CPG) has underscored its dominant position in New Zealand’s hotel landscape, with the scheduled opening of four new Ennismore hotels from next year in Auckland and Queenstown.The company, run by Prakash Pandey, son of Pandey Corp founder Charles Pandey, will take its local hotel count to 20 hotels, of which 14 are run under its own brands. It also owns 10 hotels in the US and several hotels in Fiji, managed by Accor.Its non-Accor brands, under Fable Hotels and Resorts, include the boutique Hotel Fitzroy...

