Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Du Val inks $100m Canadian finance deal

Du Val inks $100m Canadian finance deal
Canadian funding, appropriately, will help shore up finance for Henderson's 57-unit Edmonton Mews. (Image: Du Val)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 14 Nov 2022
Du Val Group is planning to use $100 million of institutional financing secured from Canadian asset manager Fiera Capital to complete three Auckland townhouse developments.Montreal-based Fiera, listed on the Toronto stock exchange, had assets under management of C$158.3 billion (NZ$199b), at its last reporting period in September.Du Val's chief executive, Kenyon Clarke, said the investment reflected the “level of confidence” that major global institutions have in the economic future. The funding will go towards construction...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Bloomberg

FTX crypto collapse: just another bubble

The collapse of crypto empire FTX has all the hallmarks of similar implosions in the world of real money.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Bloomberg

Credit crises lurk everywhere in emerging markets

First, it was Chinese developers. Now other markets in Asia are experiencing stress.

Bloomberg 12:15pm
Sport

Trevor McKewen: Does NZ Rugby have the same courage as the Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 11:35am

More Property

Public sector

Kāinga Ora ups debt capacity, switches to government borrowing

Treasury says the crown will have to take on more debt to fund Kāinga Ora's borrowing programme.

Greg Hurrell 11 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10 Nov 2022
Property

Mitre 10 plunges into red on $42m cloud spending

Covid highlighted the frailty of the home improvement group's 'legacy' systems.

Brent Melville 10 Nov 2022
Finance

BNZ lifts annual net profit 7%

BNZ increased its lending to businesses by $2.5 billion in the latest year.

Jenny Ruth 09 Nov 2022