Du Val inks $100m Canadian finance deal

Canadian funding, appropriately, will help shore up finance for Henderson's 57-unit Edmonton Mews. (Image: Du Val)

Brent Melville

Du Val Group is planning to use $100 million of institutional financing secured from Canadian asset manager Fiera Capital to complete three Auckland townhouse developments.Montreal-based Fiera, listed on the Toronto stock exchange, had assets under management of C$158.3 billion (NZ$199b), at its last reporting period in September.Du Val's chief executive, Kenyon Clarke, said the investment reflected the “level of confidence” that major global institutions have in the economic future. The funding will go towards construction...