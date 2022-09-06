See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Ranked: New Zealand's biggest home builders

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Tue, 06 Sep 2022

Ranked: New Zealand's biggest home builders
Franchise builders GJ Gardner and Signature Homes still lead the pack. (Image: GJ Gardner))
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 06 Sep 2022
RELATED
Build cost inflation, materials and labour shortages have taken a bite out of the construction sector, yet New Zealand's top home builders still boast chocka workloads and a forward build pipeline that’s out to almost a year.Data from construction research firm Pacifecon showed that of NZ's top 15 residential builders, each had 1,000 home builds on their books at March 31. That was led by corporate builder Fletcher Living, which reported 3,591 dwellings valued at $1.7 billion – an average project value of $7.8 million a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Inflation haunts August reporting season as profits plunge, revenues rise
Dan Brunskill and Andy Fyers | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

More companies gave guidance this year than in the previous two, suggesting increased confidence despite the risk of recession. 

Bloomberg
Amazon closes, abandons plans for dozens of US warehouses
Bloomberg | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

The e-commerce company's Maryland facilities, which have 300-plus workers, are to close in October, a pullback that's in striking contrast to previous autumn hiring binges.

Politics EXCLUSIVE
NZ whistleblower's long battle for UNDP justice
Jacques Steenkamp | Tue, 06 Sep 2022

John O'Brien has had a tough few years after trying to expose fraud and corruption at the United Nations Development Programme.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.