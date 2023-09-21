Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Erskine Owen's $15m North Canterbury retail punt

Erskine Owen's $15m North Canterbury retail punt
The Brackenfields shopping centre, Amberley. (Image: E+O)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Commercial real estate investment firm Erskine Owen has launched its first property syndicate into the retail market to purchase a $15 million retail development in North Canterbury that offers the only supermarket along a 160 kilometre stretch of State Highway 1.The Brackenfields shopping centre in Amberley, built in 2014, has 16 stores across three buildings covering 27,000 square metres. Its anchor tenant, Countdown (Woolworths), is renting a 3,564 sqm store and has five years to run on its current lease term. The neighbourhoo...
Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Recession no more: GDP bounces

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 11:16am
Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves
Bloomberg

Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit

The ex-CEO stepped down early after a string of controversies.

Bloomberg 11:00am
Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit