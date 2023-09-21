Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

King Salmon earnings rebound

King Salmon earnings rebound
Sales volumes rose as fish mortality dropped. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS) says its dramatic turnaround has continued, reporting net profit of $10.6 million in the six months to July 31.That result compared with a net loss of $24.5m a year before.Fewer fish were dying prematurely, and the company attributed that to better farming techniques.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were $10.7m, compared to an Ebitda loss of $12.7m a year earlier.In the last year, the company has shed its long-serving chief executive, Grant Rosewarne, and shifted strategy while...
Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Recession no more: GDP bounces

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 11:16am
Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves
Bloomberg

Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit

The ex-CEO stepped down early after a string of controversies.

Bloomberg 11:00am
Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit