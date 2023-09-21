Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

Warning over power and broadband bundle confusion

Warning over power and broadband bundle confusion
Time to unpack the hidden costs in energy and telco bundles. (Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Customer confusion over bundled energy and telecommunications services is in the Commerce Commission’s sights.The competition regulator has issued proposals for guidelines to require greater transparency about pricing so that consumers can see whether there are really savings being offered in an energy/telco bundle.The bundling of energy and, particularly, broadband has been an increasingly popular tactic among electricity and gas retailers, who reason that customers will be less likely to switch providers if they are receiving a range of...
Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Recession no more: GDP bounces

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 11:16am
Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves
Bloomberg

Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit

The ex-CEO stepped down early after a string of controversies.

Bloomberg 11:00am
Joyce may lose $9.3m of payout after abrupt Qantas exit