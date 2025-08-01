Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Ex-Rothschild banker David Kingston sees upside in Ryman Healthcare

Ex-Rothschild banker David Kingston sees upside in Ryman Healthcare
David Kingston says he has a “meaningful position” in Ryman. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
As many Ryman Healthcare shareholders lick their wounds, one high-profile Australian investor is seeing value emerge.At a fiery annual meeting on Wednesday, several shareholders took the opportunity to either grill the board or express their frustrations with the performance of their shares, which have fallen over 80% in value in recent years.Breaking from the pack was David Kingston, a former Rothschild banker who travelled to Christchurch to attend the event in person and “inspect” one of Ryman’s villages. “I&rsqu...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

Pessimism worsens in small businesses

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

More Property

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Troubled Senior Trust to wind up
Property

Troubled Senior Trust to wind up

Retirement village investor and lender says orderly wind-down in best interests.

Maria Slade 31 Jul 2025
Property-flipping firm owes IRD nearly $9m
Property

Property-flipping firm owes IRD nearly $9m

Rickhil Prakash also owns Akrish Properties, which was liquidated owing a further $4m.

Gregor Thompson 31 Jul 2025
Developer faces mortgagee sale over $17.4m loan
Property

Developer faces mortgagee sale over $17.4m loan

Nest or Invest Group also has two other companies in liquidation.

Maria Slade 31 Jul 2025