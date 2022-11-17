Government puts Christchurch on notice over housing defiance

Associate environment minister Phil Twyford has appointed an investigator to Christchurch city council over its housing intensification defiance. (Image: Getty)

Oliver Lewis

The government has responded to Christchurch city council's defiance on housing intensification, appointing an investigator to help find a way forward.Councillors voted on Sept 13 against notifying plan changes giving effect to the national policy statement on urban development and the medium-density residential standards, in direct opposition to central government efforts to improve the thorny issue of housing supply. Both government directives require councils to amend their district plans to enable housing intensification. The resid...