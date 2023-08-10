Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Govt study finds rent inflation 'directly linked' to wages

Govt study finds rent inflation 'directly linked' to wages
Sylvia Park's 295-unit residences could help stabilise nearby rental prices. (Image: Kiwi Property)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
Increases to the minimum wage and ongoing salary hikes were a direct contributor to home rental hikes, according to a new report from the New Zealand Treasury, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Reserve Bank.The paper, authored by the housing technical working group’s Alan Bentley, Enzo Cassino and Nam Ngo, found that wage inflation and housing supply and demand were more accurate barometers of rent inflation than house prices alone, which could be driven by supply restrictions and interest rates.While mortgage interest rat...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 10, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Cabinet agrees to more work on Onslow pumped hydro project

Detailed business cases will be prepared for two options.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
Cabinet agrees to more work on Onslow pumped hydro project
Technology Free Sponsored

The Business of Tech podcast: digging into 2degrees Shaping Business 2023

Talking labour costs, compliance and tax, cybersecurity and more.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
The Business of Tech podcast: digging into 2degrees Shaping Business 2023

More Property

Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates
Finance

Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates

There's an 18% increase in customers seeking a financial wellbeing review.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Fletcher shares fall 2.9% as convention centre takes another $105m hit
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares fall 2.9% as convention centre takes another $105m hit

The project has been a headache for the building company.

Staff reporters 08 Aug 2023
Forbar picks its listed real estate winners
Property

Forbar picks its listed real estate winners

Winton is in the mix, on the prospect of residential market turnaround.

Brent Melville 07 Aug 2023
Airbnb hosts try to evade city regulations, from Copenhagen to Catalonia
Property

Airbnb hosts try to evade city regulations, from Copenhagen to Catalonia

Cities have come up with a flurry of new rules on short-term rentals.

Bloomberg 07 Aug 2023