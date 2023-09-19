Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m

Greg Olliver's Kāpiti properties sold for $15.5m
Greg Olliver. (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
Receivers have sold two property assets in Greg Olliver’s failed property empire – landholdings on the Kāpiti Coast – for a combined $15.5 million.The former high-flying Auckland developer bought the sprawling 28-hectare (ha) adjacent Paraparaumu properties at 77 and 109 Kāpiti Rd alongside the Wellington northern corridor highway for $21.6m in October 2010. The landholdings were held in Olliver's St Heliers Capital and Olliver Trustee entities.The receivers, PwC’s John Fisk and Richard Nacey, appointed by the B...
NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision
Markets Market close

NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision

The local market headed downward ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Ella Somers 5:52pm
Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie

Community foundations are punted as a vehicle to allocate foreign buyer tax.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie
Health Free

Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

PreKure is supporting the medical community to embrace prevention, not prescriptions.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:05am
Social enterprise aims to revolutionise healthcare

More Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie
Property

Legacy recipients jostle for a piece of $1.25 trillion pie

Community foundations are punted as a vehicle to allocate foreign buyer tax.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Ministerial award winner issued bankruptcy notice
Property

Ministerial award winner issued bankruptcy notice

A tech entrepreneur is being chased for unpaid rent on a luxury Auckland house.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
It's now more cost-effective to rent than to buy
Property

It's now more cost-effective to rent than to buy

The difference between buying versus renting a 'median' home is now $38,000.

Brent Melville 18 Sep 2023
Firms paying for empty office space consider their options
Property

Firms paying for empty office space consider their options

More than a fifth of tenants are using less than half their floorspace.

Brent Melville 15 Sep 2023