Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Home buyers paddle, as mortgage rates hit high water mark

Home buyers paddle, as mortgage rates hit high water mark
About 23% of fixed-rate mortgages will roll over by the end of March. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
With mortgage rates about to head above 7%, new home buyers struggling to get finance are looking at other options.Julius Capilitan, managing director of Century 21 Financial, said the firm had experienced an upsurge in calls, particularly from first-home buyers who may now not qualify under standard lending criteria.At issue are the test servicing rates – generally 2% higher than the bank’s carded floating interest rate and intended to provide interest rate 'headroom' – which have now climbed to 8.15%. That&rsquo...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Fieldays gearing up for more than 130,000 visitors

The agriculture fair features innovation, design, machinery and finance for the rural sector.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Public sector Free

Agencies 'tell ministers what they want to hear'

Debate about political neutrality and the need for free and frank advice is robust, a new study finds.

Nikitin Sallee, Pattrick Smellie & Andy Fyers 5:00am

More Property

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman addresses high debt levels

The retirement village operator's debt hit $3 billion at September 30.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Property

Sacre bleu, a taste of Paris comes to Wānaka

Shooting at Wānaka's Silverlight Studios could start in the new year.

Brent Melville 25 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Oceania shares fall on slow sales

The retirement village operator’s debt rose $126.8 million in six months.

Jenny Ruth 24 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Oceania lifts operating profit 6%

The retirement village operator will pay an unimputed first-half dividend of 1.9 cents per share.

BusinessDesk 23 Nov 2022