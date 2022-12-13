Menu
House prices down 13.7% in year ended November

Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
House prices were down 13.7% nationally in the year ended November while sales volumes in the month were down 36.1% from the same month last year, with the Real Estate Institute blaming rising interest rates, lack of access to finance and concerns about the economy creating uncertainty.The institute’s house price index showed prices across the country fell in all but two of 12 regions between October and November with the exceptions being Tasman/Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast, up 0.3%, and Otago, up 0.5%, while the biggest falls in the mon...
Primary Sector

Fonterra, Nestlé to sell Brazil joint venture for $210m

The deal follows the recent sale of Fonterra's Chilean business to Peru's Gloria Foods. 

Rebecca Howard 9:02am
Public sector

Open govt partnership not so open for procurement

An open government action plan might not live up to the minister's ambitions.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Energy

Tiwai Point ‘very unlikely to generate material value': Rio

Rio Tinto wants to make 'green' aluminium at the Tiwai Point smelter, but it needs to know it's wanted – and a deal to prove it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am