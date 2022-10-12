See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched

House prices keep falling nationwide amid some signs of stabilisation

Staff reporters
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

House prices nationwide fell another 0.7% in September, taking the annual decline to 8.1% and the fall from the peak last November to 12.6%.The number of sales was also down, despite the fact that last September the nation was in lockdown in the first week and Auckland was in lockdown for the full month.However, there are signs of growth in either sales or prices some markets. Sales fell 10.9% to 4,943 in September this year from 5,548 in September last year while sales excluding Auckland were down 20% – sales in Auckland rose 15.8%....

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Immigration
Skilled migrant visa category reopening
Staff reporters | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The government is lifting the cap on skilled migrant residence visas and consulting on a new points system.

Energy
Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Electricity Authority says the best way to deal with market power in the electricity sector is to encourage new investment in generation.

Primary Sector FREE
Pāmu plans for 'dynamic' 2023 financial period
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

NZ's largest farming group benefited from high milk prices and demand for red meat and forestry carbon credits.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.