Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end

House prices on the ‘cusp’, could be up 3% by year end
Treasury’s chief economic adviser Dominick Stephens expects net migration inflows of up to 100,000 people. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
ANZ Bank is picking a 3% increase in house prices over the remainder of this year, on the back of tighter market conditions and “startling” migration numbers.Those tighter conditions are supported by data from the Real Estate Institute, which recorded a 2.1% month-on-month increase in house sales and faster sale turnaround, with average days to sell dipping from 53 days in February to 47 for May.The institute's numbers also showed month-on-month prices moving up by 0.2% during May, marking the first month of positive growth sinc...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Movac gets more Elevate money

Movac has previously secured $30m from the Elevate fund. 

Staff reporters 8:00am
Movac gets more Elevate money
Law & Regulation

Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite

Smaller hydro schemes will get longer consents.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite

More Property

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent
Finance

Hotchin lawsuit: vendor 'never fully articulated' reduced rent, says agent

Mark Hotchin is expected to give evidence on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall
Finance

Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jun 2023
Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line
Property

Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line

New city developments are driving rentals but making life tough for lower-grade offices.

Brent Melville 26 Jun 2023
Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial
Finance

Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jun 2023