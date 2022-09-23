See full details
'Impact' investor aims to make dent in $18b housing shortfall

Brent Melville
Salvation Army community bonds raised the funds for 22 units at Westgate to be built at a cost of $9.1m. (Image: Community Finance)
Community Finance, the impact investor backed by the Tindall Foundation and ethical KiwiSaver funds, says it has hit $100 million in housing loans and is on track to mobilise $1 billion in low-cost housing funding over the next three years.Chief executive James Palmer said the investment platform, largely financed through bond issues to Generate, Pathfinder and Simplicity funds since its inception in 2019, had $200m of bond finance in the pipeline. Some of that will come under its sister firm, Positive Capital, formed last November with Pa...

Transport
Carbon cost of clean car rebate almost 1,500 times the ETS price
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Decarbonising transport is the key to reaching NZ's net zero 2050 goal, with difficult decisions needed on heavy freight, shipping and rail.

Markets FREE
Tourism Holdings and ATL announce $45m Jucy deal
Ella Somers | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Jucy Rentals is in for a juicy $45 million deal if the competition watchdogs approve Tourism Holdings and Apollo's proposed merger.

Infrastructure
Ports of Auckland boss says sorry, 'we ignored owner and customers'
Brent Melville | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Freight-forwarding industry told the 'inwardly focused' port is making major changes.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

