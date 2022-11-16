Menu
Investore increases earnings, portfolio value takes a hit

Staff reporters
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
Higher rents and property acquisitions helped boost Investore Property Limited's earnings for the six months to Sep 30, but the value of the company's portfolio has taken a hit.The company announced a profit before other expenses and tax of $17.7 million, an increase of 15% compared with the same period last year.But the value of its property portfolio fell, resulting in a loss after income tax of $27.7m.Investore undertook 41 rent reviews, resulting in a 4.4% increase on previous rentals. It also highlighted the purchase of properties...
