Investore increases earnings, portfolio value takes a hit

Higher rents and property acquisitions helped boost Investore Property Limited's earnings for the six months to Sep 30, but the value of the company's portfolio has taken a hit.The company announced a profit before other expenses and tax of $17.7 million, an increase of 15% compared with the same period last year.But the value of its property portfolio fell, resulting in a loss after income tax of $27.7m.Investore undertook 41 rent reviews, resulting in a 4.4% increase on previous rentals. It also highlighted the purchase of properties...