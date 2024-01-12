Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Kāinga Ora budgets retrofits at 7x build-cost inflation

Kāinga Ora budgets retrofits at 7x build-cost inflation
The housing agency will spend $323m to upgrade older houses. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
Housing agency Kāinga Ora will spend $323 million to renovate 820 homes this year, an average of $393,902 per home.That’s only marginally less than the cost of building a brand new 140 square metre home at today’s prices, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) research shows.In 2023, the agency costed its retrofits at $251m across 747 of its older residences, or $336,011 per home, meaning it's banking on a construction inflation level of 17.2%.That’s more than seven times last year’s annual inflation of 2.4% for build costs,...
Property sponsored by
At Staircase we’re here for one reason: to help New Zealanders to step up the financial independence they’ve always dreamed of.
Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council
Economy

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council

Faafoi replaces Tim Grafton. 

Rebecca Howard 7:50am
Immigration

Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

Australia is already more competitive in recruiting skilled migrants.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses
Best of BD 2023

Best of Business Desk: What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

“There are more than 200 craft breweries. Two have closed. That’s a very low percentage.”

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Best of Business Desk: What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

More Property

Building consents slump
Property

Building consents slump

Christchurch helped slow the nationwide decline in consent numbers.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Ric Kayne behind The Hills resort facelift
Property

Ric Kayne behind The Hills resort facelift

US specialists brought in to sculpt the property into top international destination.

Brent Melville 10 Jan 2024
Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned
Policy

Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned

Southern city believes it is a special case. 

Oliver Lewis 09 Jan 2024
Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease
Property

Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease

'They're trying to get rid of me', says 78-year-old leaseholder. 

Oliver Lewis 08 Jan 2024