Kāinga Ora picks Porirua as guinea pig for untested process

Brent Melville

Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Katja Lietz is in talks with another nine developers and councils. (Image: Kāinga Ora)
Kāinga Ora is eyeing up a proposed 6,000-home development near Porirua as the first under a two-year-old programme intended to fast-track urban density projects.However, it’s still likely to take another nine months of ‘assessment’ and consultation before the housing and urban development agency gets close to greenlighting the project as a specified development project (SDP).The SDP, which falls under the Urban Development Act 2020 enacted in August 2020, grants sweeping powers to the housing agency to bypass local planning re...

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze – spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Primary Sector
A2 Milk share performance likely capped until China approval
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

Companies selling infant formula in China won’t be able to manufacture after Feb 21, 2023, unless they meet a new standard.

Media
School Road to close two magazines
Daniel Dunkley | Tue, 30 Aug 2022

The closures come in the wake of the demise of domestic travel magazine Scout eight months ago.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

