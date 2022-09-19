See full details
Kāinga Ora picks winners in plasterboard kerfuffle

Brent Melville

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Kāinga Ora picks winners in plasterboard kerfuffle
Simplicity Living's Shane Brealey is importing cheaper board from Bangkok. (Image: Simplicity Living)
Kāinga Ora is paying for compliance testing of a substitute plasterboard from Thailand in the wake of political pressure to wean itself off its dependence on Fletcher Building's Gib product.The housing agency confirmed it's working with Bangkok gypsum producer Gypmantech and has handed an external consultant the job of testing the product to make sure it meets the P21 bracing standard, in line with the structural standards set for New Zealand homes. That’s the same, cheaper product being brought in by Simplicity Living, the h...

