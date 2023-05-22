Menu
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss

Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
(Image: Kiwi Property Group)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 22 May 2023
Kiwi Property Group lifted its net rental income by nearly 14%, helped by the final release of covid-19 rental abatement accruals.However, a 4.2% decrease in the value of its portfolio on the back of rising interest and capitalisation rates in the second half of the financial year contributed to a net loss of $227.7 million in the 12 months to March. That compared to a net profit of $224.3m in the prior year.The listed-property company, which owns shopping malls Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base, saw its net rental income rise by 13.9% to...
