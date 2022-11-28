Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Kiwi’s portfolio performs despite slashing of valuation

Kiwi’s portfolio performs despite slashing of valuation
CEO Clive Mackenzie said Kiwi will take a pragmatic approach to development. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
An unrealised decrease of $213.3 million in Kiwi Property’s portfolio sent its first-half results into the red, even though the portfolio’s actual performance was positive.Kiwi posted a $151.1m net loss for the six months ended September, compared with a $143.2m net profit in the same six months a year earlier. In the previous first half, unrealised property gains boosted the bottom line by $93.6m.Net rental income rose 6.3% to $100m while adjusted funds from operations were up 35.8% to $65.2m – the latter was boosted by the r...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Markets Free MARKET CLOSE

NZ market tracks lower as retirement stocks perk up

Hamilton Hindin Green’s Grant Davies said retirement stocks had seen an “initial bounce”.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Nurses working in hospitals are paid between $15,000 and $20,000 more than nurses working in aged care.

Staff reporters 3:35pm
Primary Sector

Positive catalysts for Fonterra

Discipline on capital investment and its dividend policy will be key going forward, said Jarden. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm

More Property

Markets

Retirement stocks jump after $200m govt funding boost

Nurses working in hospitals are paid between $15,000 and $20,000 more than nurses working in aged care.

Staff reporters 3:35pm
Property

Home buyers paddle, as mortgage rates hit high water mark

Most fixed mortgages are due for repricing within the next months.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman addresses high debt levels

The retirement village operator's debt hit $3 billion at September 30.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Property

Sacre bleu, a taste of Paris comes to Wānaka

Shooting at Wānaka's Silverlight Studios could start in the new year.

Brent Melville 25 Nov 2022