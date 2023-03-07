Menu
Kiwis track ahead of Aussies in co-owning houses

Kiwis track ahead of Aussies in co-owning houses
Men tend to own more expensive homes. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
New Zealanders have been faster at opting into joint home ownership than their Australian counterparts as interest rates ramp up and affordability becomes a key buying constraint for single-income households.Research by property analytics firm CoreLogic found that 55.5% of properties in New Zealand are now co-owned by two or more buyers, up from 52.3% year-on-year. That compares to 43.4% of Australian homes as jointly owned.As an asset class, housing is valued at more than $1.6 trillion in NZ, after reaching as high as $1.7t at its price peak d...
Finance

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

The hearing was held at the high court in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

China markets set for weak showing

A modest growth goal suggests massive stimulus is off the table.

Bloomberg 5:05am

