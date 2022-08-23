See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Light rail corridor missing from Auckland intensive housing zone changes

Oliver Lewis
Tue, 23 Aug 2022

Light rail corridor missing from Auckland intensive housing zone changes
Auckland council has decided to delay zoning changes in the light rail corridor. (Image: Depsitphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 23 Aug 2022
RELATED
A huge swathe of Auckland has been excluded – for now – from planning changes to enable greater housing intensification.Auckland council notified a proposed plan change on Thursday in response to the national policy statement on urban development (NPS-UD) and medium density residential standards (MDRS). The MDRS takes immediate effect and allows three houses up to three storeys on most residential sites.The two directives from central government are intended to allow greater intensification and boost housing supply.Housing mini...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Silk focused on team, not Reserve Bank top job
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 23 Aug 2022

Silk sees a woman as RBNZ governor eventually but doesn't say if she'd be gunning for it. For now, she's focused on leading her teams. 

Health FREE
Gummy startup aims for global expansion
Brent Melville | Tue, 23 Aug 2022

Gummy supplements are the fastest growing part of the chewable vitamin segment in NZ, and startup Pro Vitamin has grabbed an early lead.

World news
A Tough Crowd for Powell at Jackson Hole
Tue, 23 Aug 2022

The chair of the Federal Reserve may have a hard time convincing markets that the central bank is serious about defeating inflation. But he’ll have to try.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.