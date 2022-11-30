Menu
Lylo concept opens Auckland doors, Jucy Snooze checks out

The concept offers airline-style self check-in (Image: EVT)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
Australian hotel and hospitality group EVT will roll out its new budget accommodation brand, Lylo, into the Auckland market this week, ahead of folding its Jucy Snooze Christchurch and Queenstown hotels into the label early next year.The Lylo, which takes up four levels at Cook St, has been open to tour groups such as Contiki and the Kiwi Experience for the past six weeks.It comes with 190 sleeping pods, 37 double rooms and 70 private ensuite rooms, with multi-purpose spaces for eating and working. Australian-listed EVT is understood to ha...
