Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment
Simon Mander: The focus is on paying down debt. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 29 May 2023
Metro Performance Glass has started showing the financial cracks of the construction downturn, reporting an after-tax loss of $10.5 million for the 12 months to March 2023.The lion's share of that was a $10m impairment on New Zealand goodwill on assets acquired prior to the group’s initial public offer in 2014, reflecting forecast lower construction activity in the group’s core residential and commercial glazing and retrofit markets.  The net profit after tax loss for the previous comparable period was $459,000.At gross pro...
Asset Plus considers new strategy
Property

Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Property

Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Radius scraps final dividend
Self promotion Free

Oli Lewis wins top local government reporting prize

His portfolio stood out because he broke big stories, the judges said.

Staff reporters 10:32am
Oli Lewis wins top local government reporting prize

More Property

Asset Plus considers new strategy
Property

Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Radius scraps final dividend
Property

Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over

National walks back a housing policy and opens up a minefield.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
Cooking the Books: What you need to know about the falling property market
Property Free

Cooking the Books: What you need to know about the falling property market

A look at what Treasury's forecasts mean for you.

Frances Cook 5:00am