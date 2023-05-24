Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Million-dollar ‘shack’ in Sydney shows split with NZ market

Million-dollar ‘shack’ in Sydney shows split with NZ market
In NZ, the market is listless as vendors and buyers hold back. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 24 May 2023
By Swati Pandey and Ainsley Thomson Australian and New Zealand house prices soared together when the pandemic hit, fell together when interest rates rose – now they’ve parted ways.Home prices in Australia rose for a second straight month in April, while in NZ they began falling at the start of 2022 and the government doesn’t forecast gains until the third quarter of 2024.Driving this divergence are the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) – respectively one of the developed world’s...
More people losing money on property sales
Podcasts

More people losing money on property sales

Today&#39;s round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot

Greenpeace and six Taranaki hapū both oppose a hydrogen plant, but for different reasons.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Greenpeace appeal questions hydrogen plant pivot
Policy

The Business of Government – cyber-spooks, TVNZ board speculation and more…

Our weekly roundup of public service news – do you know what a "kludge" is?

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Business of Government – cyber-spooks, TVNZ board speculation and more…

More Property

Property market losers start to track up
Property

Property market losers start to track up

House sales in the loss column have climbed to their highest level since early 2016.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Black Robin suspends interest payments
Finance

Black Robin suspends interest payments

Payments on convertible notes are being cut as the wholesale investment firm rejigs.

Brent Melville 23 May 2023
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
Property

Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss

The company lifted net rental income by 14%.

Riley Kennedy 22 May 2023
Christchurch metro sports builder seeking $15m less
Infrastructure

Christchurch metro sports builder seeking $15m less

The contractor building a major swimming pool complex has six claims worth about $197m.

Oliver Lewis 22 May 2023