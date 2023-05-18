Menu
Mum-and-dad landlords struggle as higher rates and regulations bite

About half of NZ's fixed-rate home loans are due to reprice in the next 12 months. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Thu, 18 May 2023
Buying a rental house has long been a popular way for regular people to build wealth. But for landlords in two countries on opposite sides of the globe, the math isn’t working anymore.With higher borrowing costs cooling real estate markets globally, a change in government policy is an added burden for mom-and-pop landlords in the UK and New Zealand. Both countries, seeking to help first-time buyers afford properties, have curtailed a tax break that allowed mortgage interest to be deducted from ...
MediaWorks interim CEO to leave in August, CFO resigns
The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
Grimshaws slapped with $3.3m bill for leaky advice
The law firm breached its contract with the Spencer on Byron building's body corporate.

Paul McBeth 3:50pm
Goodman Property Trust in the red following revaluation drop of nearly 5%
However, it increased operating earnings by nearly 7%.

Riley Kennedy 9:50am
Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 17 May 2023
Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red
Despite a drop in the value of its properties, Argosy’s net property income rose 7.3%.

Riley Kennedy 17 May 2023