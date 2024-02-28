Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

New housing supply: NZ will be 15,000 short this year - BNZ

New housing supply: NZ will be 15,000 short this year - BNZ
Building sector won't keep up with demand. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
New Zealand will come up about 15,000 houses short this year, as surging immigration outweighs the building sector's ability to cope with demand.BNZ suggests NZ will need between 45,000 and 50,000 new homes this year to accommodate the record population growth, based on an average of 2.6 people per dwelling.That's after a post-pandemic immigration boom that shows few signs of abating, with Stats NZ data recording a record net annual gain of 126,000 people last year. The bank's chief economist Mike Jones said it’s “h...
Property sponsored by
At Staircase we’re here for one reason: to help New Zealanders to step up the financial independence they’ve always dreamed of.
Politics and pensions in the antipodes
Opinion

David Chaplin: Politics and pensions in the antipodes

Influence and interference, however, are not worlds apart.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'

The ASB CEO says businesses have been in 'investing to survive' mode.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'
Politics

Simeon Brown to write to fuel distributors over regional tax removal

Brown wants savings from the repeal of the Auckland fuel tax to be passed on.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Simeon Brown to write to fuel distributors over regional tax removal

More Property

Solid result for Summerset on revaluation gains
Property

Solid result for Summerset on revaluation gains

Net profit was second highest in its history, after portfolio revaluations rose 64%

Staff reporters 26 Feb 2024
Goodman to pay $290m to bring management in-house
Property

Goodman to pay $290m to bring management in-house

Performance fees cut, but long-term staff incentives will be retained under proposal.

Brent Melville 26 Feb 2024
Tale of two taxes hits cinema
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Tale of two taxes hits cinema

Councillors would rather give millions to a Nasdaq-listed company than levy land rates.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Feb 2024
Retirees want village operators 'incentivised' to make faster repayments
Property

Retirees want village operators 'incentivised' to make faster repayments

More than 11,000 submissions have been made on changes to the Retirement Villages Act.

Brent Melville 26 Feb 2024