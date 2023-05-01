Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%
The slower pace has been reflected in lower average asking prices for homes. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 01 May 2023
April has ushered in another set of lethargic housing stats – with new listings down almost a fifth and average asking prices down 10.1% over the past 12 months.Data from realestate.co.nz shows listings for the month at an overall 7,142, down 18.9% on the same month last year and the lowest number of new listings for any April since 2007. The continued decline is reflected in 16 of 19 regions, with a 42.3% drop in Gisborne and 33.2% dip in listings in Bay of Plenty. Wellington was down 35.5%. Only Coromandel bucked the trend in...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
Bloomberg

Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

Most economists predict the RBA will keep its cash rate at 3.6%.

Bloomberg 11:00am
Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

More Property

Liquidation for Black Robin Equity subsidiaries
Property

Liquidation for Black Robin Equity subsidiaries

The wholesale property investment firm called in the liquidators on April 19.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions
Infrastructure

Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions

Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 28 Apr 2023
Major build-to-rent project planned for Takapuna
Property

Major build-to-rent project planned for Takapuna

Eke Panuku has announced 350 new apartments on the North Shore.

Oliver Lewis 28 Apr 2023
Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m
Property

Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m

The bulk of that – $6.6 million – is owed to construction partner Downey.

Brent Melville 27 Apr 2023