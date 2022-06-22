See full details
NZ-first rates hike for Christchurch landbankers

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Central Christchurch is still dotted with vacant sites, like this one for the future stadium. (Image: Oliver Lewis)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
The Christchurch city council has approved an initiative to charge vacant land owners in the central city higher rates.A majority of councillors supported the proposal – to charge owners of vacant land with no active or consented use four times the standard general rate – at a meeting on Tuesday.The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce and Property Council New Zealand both opposed the policy, which, according to council staff advice, is unique among councils in NZ.The rating differential will apply to properties in the ce...

