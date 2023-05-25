Menu
NZME saves Property Press

NZME saves Property Press
Earlier this month, Property Press said it would publish its final editions. (Image: Property Press)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 25 May 2023
New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has acquired real estate title Property Press in a rescue deal that will see the 45 year-old publication stay in print.Earlier this month, Property Press said it would publish its final editions after struggling to stay afloat amid a real estate sector downturn and the shift to digital property listings.NZME, the NZX-listed owner of the NZ Herald and BusinessDesk, has agreed a deal with the publication’s owner, print company Blue Star, to bring the magazine back from the dead.According to in...
