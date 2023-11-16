Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year

PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year
The building at 156 Fanshawe St offers high-end Auckland exposure. (Image: PMG)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
PMG Funds has picked what it calls a “low point” in the commercial property cycle as a good time to raise capital and will tap investors for $10 million-$20m to buff up its Direct Office Fund.It’s the first retail investment offer of the year for the Tauranga-based property syndicator and manager, with units in the fund offered at 95 cents, the lowest point since the fund’s inception in 2016.It has pegged its minimum equity raise at 6.25 million units, or $5.94m, with a maximum of 21 million units on offer, or...
Statistics NZ plans to cut 39 jobs by Christmas
Public sector

Statistics NZ plans to cut 39 jobs by Christmas

Redundancies will rob the department of expertise, says the PSA.

Jem Traylen 1:48pm
Infrastructure

AI spurring data centre doubling: Infratil

Infratil produced a solid first-half result, boosted by its full ownership of One NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
AI spurring data centre doubling: Infratil
Finance

Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb

The dessert maker went into administration last month.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb

More Property

Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%
Property

Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%

Queenstown-Lakes house prices continue to surge, up 6% to more than $1.3 million.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit
Property

Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit

Environment Southland now wants a 'whole-of-site' regulatory approach.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing
Property

Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing

The property investment group offers a 13% annual return on the refurbished site.

Brent Melville 15 Nov 2023
Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss
Finance Exclusive

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

Local ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, warns of home ownership 'tipping point'.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Nov 2023