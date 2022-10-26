See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Pre-sales will insulate from residential 'headwinds' – Winton

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Pre-sales will insulate from residential 'headwinds' – Winton
Chris Meehan says Winton is in a 'strong position' to buy land. (Image: Winton)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 26 Oct 2022
RELATED
Chris Meehan, founder and chief executive of residential developer Winton Land, says the company’s $662 million worth of pre-sales will act as a buttress against the current property market downturn.Meehan said residential sales enquiry and sales have softened in recent months, on the back of increasing interest rates, increasing construction costs and tighter credit rules.However, the firm’s long-term strategy of seeking pre-sales has put it in “good stead”, sheltering it from ongoing market volatility.“The same c...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Fletcher and Skellerup hoist market higher
Ella Somers | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 144.2 points, or 1.3%, in a day when there was good news from both Skellerup and Fletcher Building at their annual meetings.

Public sector
All of public service pay rise under negotiation
Jem Traylen | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Strike action at five agencies is on hold while a pay rise for all public servants is negotiated.

Property FREE
Fletcher shareholders would like a higher share price, please
Ella Somers | Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Shareholders are happy with how Fletcher Building is performing – but would like to see it reflected in the share price.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.