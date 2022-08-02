See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Precinct, 'front runner' for downtown carpark, cops downgrade

Brent Melville
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Precinct, 'front runner' for downtown carpark, cops downgrade
In the running for carpark development. (Image: Auckland Council CCMP – for illustrative purposes only)
Brent Melville
Tue, 02 Aug 2022
RELATED
Investment house Jarden has re-rated its 12-month target price for Precinct Properties to $1.33 a share, down from $1.47, citing declining office demand across its CBD-based portfolio.Analysts Arie Dekker and Vishal Bhula are forecasting net profit after tax to be at $151 million for the 2022 financial year, down from $188m for the prior year. Net property income, meanwhile, is expected to come in at $129m, largely unchanged on the $127.7m for the 2021 year.While the analysts expect a muted outcome on the valuation front, with capitalisati...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Aug 02, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Can you answer all 10 of today's questions correctly, without cheating? 

Law & Regulation
Morrison Kent has strike out bid dismissed
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

The claim alleged the law firm owed and breached duties of care in relation to a property development.

Infrastructure
Aged care sector to health minister Andrew Little: we’ve heard it all before
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Health minister Andrew Little wants advice on a process to achieve pay parity for nurses in aged care but the sector says just do it.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.