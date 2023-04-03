Private inner-city deals in the offing as council cuts back

Viaduct harbour property is at a premium and likely to fetch more than $500 per square metre. (Image: Colliers)

Auckland council's measures to cull its property rental bill could see some sharp office deals coming onto the market in the coming months.That comes as the council and its offshoot companies – Auckland Transport, Watercare, Auckland Unlimited, Ports of Auckland and Eke Panuku – look to sublet 13,500 square metres (sqm) of office space. Auckland council's general manager of corporate support services, Robert Irvine, said the "office optimisation programme" will see a 50% reduction in the council's office f...